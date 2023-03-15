Staff from Chalk Hills School do their bit

A community school run in Luton has so far raised more than £6,600 for Luton Foodbank.

The School 2 School Run Challenge which smashed its £5,000 target, is an initiative by Luton Lions Running Club, in partnership with Atrumed Healthcare and Luton Foodbank, which took place over the past week.

This year runners from 18 schools covered 10km to mark the 10 years the Foodbank has been serving those in need in Luton.

The Challney School Girls team at Wardown Park

Participants were able to run, jog or walk, covering the distance between school to school.

A fundraising statement on the run said: “At this time of year, many families find themselves having to choose between buying food and paying for heating. Participating in the challenge will help raise funds for Luton Foodbank's winter food parcels campaign. Each food parcel costs £15 to put together and contains essential items to feed a family for a week.

“This is a great opportunity to get the school community involved i.e. teachers, parents and children to improve their physical wellbeing but also help local families. The School 2 School Run Challenge is also about raising awareness about the impact of poverty on the lives of children and their families. It is about the desire of teachers, parents and the wider community to break down poverty lines in our town to ensure no child goes hungry in Luton.”

The week of action started on March 6 before ending in Wardown Park on Saturday. Many schools, including Barnfield College, Queen Elizabeth School, Icknield High, Challney Boys and Girls Schools and Denbigh High took part.

Pupils and teachers from Denbigh High School

To find out more or to donate go to the run’s JustGiving page.

The Luton Foodbank is still in need of donations. Top of its wish list are tinned rice pudding, instant noodles Meat (tinned), tinned custard vegetables, fruit, baked beans, tomatoes, fish and tinned pasta in sauce as well as carton fruit juice, dried rice (500g), soup, milk (UHT), sauce for pasta, breakfast cereal, tea bags, biscuits (single packs) and sugar (500g). You can also donated money to the scheme to help buy vital supplies.

To find out how you can support the Foodbank, visit its website.