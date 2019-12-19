Scouts and Guides join faith groups for Peace Light Service in Luton

Scouts and Guides from across Luton were joined by representatives from Luton’s main faith groups to welcome and share the Peace Light on Tuesday, December 17.

The Peace Light has been distributed throughout Europe since 1990 and has been coming to the UK for 23 years.

Deputy Mayor with religious leaders

The Peace Light from Bethlehem is a continuously-burning flame, originating from the Grotto of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Israel.

It is meant to promote peace, harmony and unity among the people of the world regardless of race, ethnicity or religion.

It is collected from the eternal flame in Bethlehem by an Austrian Scout, this year Victoria Campenhuger was the lucky courier.

Representatives from around the world collect the flame and return it to their own countries for onward distribution, promoting global peace and harmony through the distribution of the Peace Light.

Deputy Mayor lighting the candle

This year`s service was at All Saints Church in Bury Park and hosted by Reverend Davis Kesterton with the assistance of Mr. Samjeev Kumar from the

Shri Guru Ravidass, Mr Madinash Anwar representing the Madinah Mosque, Revd Anne Crosby from St Christopher’s Church, with the Hindu Mandir being represented by Mr Thakor Moraji who was also representing the Luton Foodbank.

Luton`s deputy Mayor, councillor Maria Lovell, was also in attendance and she was given the honour of sharing the first light.

Mark Chamberlain, from Luton Scouts, said: “It went very well, it was a very good service.

mbln peace light scouts of all ages

“A collection was held to support Luton foodbank, there was a fair amount raised, I would say over £200.

“The money will be used to buy food for the foodbank to help with the work they do.

“A big thank you to all who were involved with setting up the evening.”

Following the service all were invited to stay, socialise and enjoy the food that had been provided which included samosas, mince pies, mulled wine and tea and coffee.

> For more details about Scouting visit: www.lutonscouts.org.uk.