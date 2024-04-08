Scouts Spring into Action: Fundraiser brings Easter Eggs to all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They launched a fundraising campaign to bring smiles to faces with an abundance of colourful Easter eggs. Joining forces with the community, they're proving that the spirit of giving and hope prevails even in tough times.

On Saturday, 2nd March, Sells 7th Scout Hut, situated on Birdsfoot Lane, Luton, held a fundraising event to help raise money for the installation of new toilets with up-to-date disabled facilities.

At this event, hand-knitted chickens and rabbits, made by their assistant group Scout leader, were handed out as prizes to the children in attendance.

These gifts made there way to childrens ward

At the end of the evening, there was one bunny left, which the group chairman asked to auction off. as another member of the group's daughter had recently attended the hospital and had also recently put out a message asking all units of the group for donations of eggs and toys for the children's ward.

The chairman had suggested that all money raised via this auction would also go towards the donations and, in turn, successfully raised a further £200 to go alongside other contributions from parents and supporters of the group.