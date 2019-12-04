'Screaming' thug forces man to withdraw money from cash point in Leagrave shop

Police are investigating after a man was robbed by an abusive thug who screamed and threatened him in the street last week.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday, November 28, the victim was walking along Linden Road and Filmer Road, when he was followed by a man who shouted and screamed at him, threatening him and demanding money.

The victim was walker along Filmer Road (right) when he was approached by the thug

The victim gave the offender what cash he had, but the man continued to threaten him, and demanded more.

The victim was then led by the man to a cash point within a store on Beechwood Road and withdrew more cash to hand over.

DC Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This incident was very upsetting for the victim and we are hoping that people will come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or who may have information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Marshall by calling 101, or through the online reporting centre, quoting reference number 40/68925/19.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.