Seabrook Day Nursery children welcome spring arrivals as ducklings hatch

They’re quackers about the newly born ducklings

By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT

Children from Seabrook Day Nursery in Luton were delighted to celebrate the arrival of their newly born ducklings after waiting patiently for them to hatch from their eggs.

Pupils at the nursery on Lewsey Road were thrilled to follow the process from start to finish, observing what was happening inside the incubator as well as getting to name the ducklings once they had hatched, with new additions including Daisy, Donald, Sarah, Quackers and Nelson.

As part of the learning experience, children have been learning to effectively care for the creatures as they grow, with opportunities to hold, feed and stroke them within small groups.

Seabrook Day Nursery Business Administrator, Karen Emson explained: “The ducklings have brought so much joy to the nursery and their arrival has been hugely insightful for the children. Not only is this a fantastic first-hand experience of life cycles, but teaches valuable lessons such as the responsibility in caring for other living things.”

