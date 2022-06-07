The Ofsted inspector praised the “high levels of independence and confidence” of children within their age-appropriate nursery rooms and commended the devoted Lewsey Road staff team for their “outstanding knowledge of child development”.

In the report, the inspector credited the skills of staff to “adapt the curriculum fluidly to capture children's interest”, as well as the ability to support children through the early identification of additional needs, with a range of strategies to suit each individual.

Partnerships with families were also admired by the inspector, who described parents as “very happy with the care and education children receive”, adding “they feel totally involved in their child’s learning journey”, also noting the support offered throughout the pandemic.

Staff and children at Seabrook Nursery

Ofsted Inspector, Lisa Smith explained: “Children thrive in this outstanding setting. All children make rapid progress in all areas of their learning and development. From the moment children begin their journey, staff ensure all individual children's needs are thoroughly met. Staff take time to get to know children and their families. They use this information effectively to ensure all children settle swiftly.”