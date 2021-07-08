Search for missing Luton woman last seen near L&D Hospital
Beds Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing woman from Luton.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:47 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:48 am
Yuliana Goni, 35, was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) at around 10am near Luton & Dunstable Hospital.
Yuliana is described as 5'4", of small build and she has brown hair that was tied in a pony tail.
She was last seen wearing a baggy black hoodie and black trousers with a yellow pattern.
If you have information as to Yuliana's whereabouts, call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPL/1371/21.