Search is on to find Coronation Champions who make Bedfordshire a better place to live
The deadline for entries is April 2
Do you know someone who goes the extra mile to make the county a better place to live? If so you could nominate them for a Coronation Champion Award.
The award, supported by Camilla, Queen Consort, will mark the coronation of King Charles and recognise inspiring volunteers who have made an exceptional difference to their community.
There are eight categories which include: supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.
There is also a special category for Young Coronation Champions, aged 14 to 18.
Susan Lousada, Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, said: “I have met some exceptional volunteers across Bedfordshire. Please nominate those who do so much for us so that they can receive the recognition they deserve.”
Nominations for the Coronation Champions Awards will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 2 and can be made here.