Second volume of Luton Town book coincides with 40th anniversary of club's historical victory at Man City

Author Phil Duffy with Volume 2 of his book They Played for David Pleat at Luton Town which is being published to coincide with 40th anniversary of the Hatters' legendary win against Manchester City

May 14 is a significant date for all Hatters fans – it marks the 40th anniversary of Luton Town beating Manchester City against all the odds and saving themselves from top flight relegation.

The legendary game – in which the team scored in the last six minutes, winning 1-0 – led to an iconic television moment when manager David Pleat sashayed across the pitch in his beige suit and slip-on shoes to celebrate with captain Brian ‘Nobby’ Horton.

To this day, David refers to it as his ‘flight of lunacy.’

So no wonder author Phil Duffy has chosen the same week to publish Volume 2 of his book They Played for David Pleat at Luton Town.

And £1 from the sale of every copy will be donated to CHUMS, the charity for bereaved children.

Phil explains: “They helped former Luton Town player David Preece’s daughters when he sadly passed away, aged just 44.”

Leighton-Buzzard-based Phil, 50, has been a Hatters fanatic ever since he can remember. And he’s delighted that the Hatters are on an upward trajectory again.

He says: “The current situation at the club is fantastic. For this team to be up there again this season with a chance of promotion to the Premier League is something the owners, staff, players, fans and the whole town can be immensely proud of.

"Whatever the outcome – or the era – it’s always an amazing ride following them.”

The Volume 2 book launch will be held in various locations including The Wheelwright Arms, The Brewery Tap, The Bricklayers Arms, Pecks Farm Shop in Leighton Buzzard and the club’s shop in Park Street.

Avid Hatters fan Faye Carruthers – a presenter on TalkSport and Sky Sports – has agreed to host ‘An evening with...’ event with some of the players in early June – details to be confirmed.

Volume 2 covers the same years as the first – mid 70s to mid 80s – and Phil has already begun work on Volume 3.

He says: “It will be based on the players at Luton Town between 1991 and 1995, when David returned to Kenilworth Road after five years away with initially Tottenham Hotspur, then Leicester City."