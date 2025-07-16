Second World War hero who adored Luton Town and custard dies aged 106
Great-great grandfather Leslie Lemon, who was one of the Hatters’ oldest fans, died over the weekend just 10 days after celebrating his birthday.
Mr Lemon made national news earlier this month for his habit of eating custard every day – favouring Bird's and adding rhubarb to it.
His family revealed that he had enjoyed his local fame in recent years, and the coverage he received in newspapers.
Mr Lemon, who lived in Aylesbury, met his wife in 1944 and they remained together until her death in 1999.
He had worked as an 'office boy' for Inland Revenue, now HM Revenue & Customs until he was 60 in 1979.
He served as a corporal from 1939 to 1946, throughout the Second World War and received the Légion d'honneur medal from the French government five years ago.
They had three children - Michael, Mary and Richard - but Mary sadly died from hepatitis caused by polluted seawater when she was 10.
He also had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr Lemon received three letters from royalty, one from Queen Elizabeth II on his 100th birthday and two from King Charles and Camilla for his 105th and 106th birthdays.
His son Richard told the BBC he had had an operation after breaking his hip in a fall on July 5, and died six days later after contracting a lung infection.
Speaking on his birthday he said: "I've got no aches and pains. I don't take any tablets or medications. I never see a doctor."
And he put his long and healthy life down to eating custard every day, adding: “Everything in moderation.”