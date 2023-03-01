March 1 is Secondary Schools Placement Day

It’s a big day for 11 year olds in Luton tomorrow as they find out what secondary school they have been offered a place at for September 2023.

The vast majority of pupils will be offered a place at one of their preferred schools – most will be offered their top choice.

Last year, 94.4% of applicants for a secondary school place received an offer from one of their top three choices, while 83.3% were offered their first-choice secondary school.

A parent or carer must formally accept the offer by the given deadline.

Find out more about schools admissions in Luton on the council’s website.

1 . Cardinal Newman Catholic School Cardinal Newman Catholic School is the only Catholic secondary school in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis. It was established in 1968 and the school is on Warden Hill Road in Luton. Its latest Ofsted short inspection, in 2018, found the school to be 'good'.

2 . The Chalk Hills Academy The Chalk Hills Academy is on Leagrave High Street in Luton. Its latest short Ofsted inspection in 2018 said the school continues to be good.

3 . Challney High School for Boys Challney High School for Boys in on Stoneygate Road in Luton. A monitoring visit from Ofsted in 2019 stated: 'Leaders, trustees and governors have ensured that the school continues to provide an outstanding quality of education.'

4 . Challney High School for Girls Challney High School for Girls on Addington Way in Luton. Its latest Ofsted inspection in 2020 found it to be 'outstanding'