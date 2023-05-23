News you can trust since 1891
Secret stash of coins found by Luton widow sells for tens of thousands at auction

She found more than 1,000 coins hidden in her house
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:25 BST

More than 1,000 coins that were stashed in a Luton home have sold for tens of thousands of pounds at auction.

A stunned mother and daughter gradually uncovered the secret collection in the family semi.

The coins belonged to a businessman who died last autumn. But while he was an avid collector and auction goer, his wife and daughter had no idea how many coins he’d secretly squirelled away.

Collection of Pre 47 Silver including Half-Crowns, Florins, Shillings, Sixpence and Threepence sold for £340. PIC: Hanson RossCollection of Pre 47 Silver including Half-Crowns, Florins, Shillings, Sixpence and Threepence sold for £340. PIC: Hanson Ross
Collection of Pre 47 Silver including Half-Crowns, Florins, Shillings, Sixpence and Threepence sold for £340. PIC: Hanson Ross
Bedfordshire saleroom Hanson Ross had estimated the collection would make around £17,500 – but strong bidding meant it made just under £21,000 and every single lot sold.

Top lots included 50 Austrian Silver Maria Theresa SF Thaler trade coins that were estimated to make £300 to £400, but sold for a whopping £950; and a set of Birmingham Mint ‘Great British

Regiment’s’ silver medallic Issue cap badges representing 52 regiments, which made £940.

Amanda West-Butler, director of operations at Hanson Ross, said: “When I went to meet the family I couldn’t believe how many coins they’d uncovered. Most were found in shoe boxes at the bottom of a wardrobe in the family home in Luton, but that was just the start. Coins cropped up all over the place. The family kept calling me to tell me they’d found more.

Some of the coins found stashed in the house. PIC: Hanson RossSome of the coins found stashed in the house. PIC: Hanson Ross
Some of the coins found stashed in the house. PIC: Hanson Ross

“A collector’s passion can never be under estimated. This gentleman took great pleasure in buying historical coins. Perhaps he didn’t want to let on just how many he had but he left a valuable gift for his family.”

The seller said: “I was pleased with the result. I found most of the coins a couple of months ago but more turned up over the course of the next few weeks. I kept finding more every time I cleared another part of the house. They were in drawers and cupboards or wrapped up among other things. Most were in a wardrobe but I found a lot more locked in my husband’s old office desk.

“I had no idea he had so many and, to be honest, I think he’d forgotten about some of them. He started collecting in the mid-1970s and his hobby carried on for more than 40 years. It was just something he liked to do.”

