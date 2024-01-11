News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Security company donates £7,500 to fund mentoring for Luton’s at-risk youth

The money will go towards supporting vulnerable children and young adults in the town
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT
Close-up of a therapist talking to a group of teenagers. Picture: Ground Picture/ShutterstockClose-up of a therapist talking to a group of teenagers. Picture: Ground Picture/Shutterstock
Close-up of a therapist talking to a group of teenagers. Picture: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

A security company has donated thousands of pounds to help a charity mentor and support three young people in Luton who are at risk of exploitation or committing crime.

Reliance High-Tech currently oversees 220 of Luton Borough Council’s CCTV cameras and as part of its four-year contract with the local authority has given funding to Caudwell Youth to help youth in the town. The donation will to towards giving three young people one-to-one mentoring and support to learn how to cope with everyday life, build their confidence, get work experience and be more independent.

Karen Ironside, Caudwell Youth’s co-leader and partnerships director, thanked the firm for their donation. She said: “Corporate support is invaluable to us and the £7,500 provided by Reliance High-Tech will make a massive difference to the lives of three young people and enable them to be mentored through some difficult times.”

Related topics:LutonLuton Borough Council