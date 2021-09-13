Share your images and be a part Luton's photographic mosaic to remember victims of Covid pandemic

The Mall Luton is inviting the local community to submit stories and images to be a part of the huge town centre photomosaic, commemorating those lost to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as celebrating key workers.

The ‘Our River’ photographic mosaic will be displayed on the Silver Street entrance wall of The Mall, facing the new Open Lea pocket park.

Submit your story at The Mall and be a part of the new memorial

The Our River project team will be accepting stories and photos at The Mall on:

> Saturday, September 18

> Saturday, September 25

> Tuesday, September 28.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of this fantastic community initiative, honouring those lost during the pandemic whilst celebrating the people that worked so hard to keep Luton safe.