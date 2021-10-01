Share your memories of Luton and be part of the People's Archive

Here's your chance to be a part of the town's history.

Luton Heritage Forum is inviting local residents to celebrate and share their memories and stories of the town.

Your contributions will appear in the People's Archive, part of the forum's new website which was enabled thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The forum's website

LHF chair Paul Hammond said: "We know there's a huge interest in local heritage and culture and we're inviting Lutonians not only to come and browse through photos and recollections of others, but also to share their own stories.

"This truly is a People's Archive and we're seeking to involve residents of all ages and backgrounds to contribute an image or a memory.

"Through a patchwork of individual stories, we can build a definite record of Luton's living history, complete with context and texture."

He added: "We're incredibly proud of this website which will be enhanced with every new contribution.

"It also offers the potential to be used as an anchor point for future initiatives such as historical boards and heritage trails."

The website launch follows the publication of Luton 2040's 10 Year Heritage Strategy which encourages civic pride and wellbeing by 'reconnecting Lutonians with the town.'

The forum aims to protect and develop Luton's architectural heritage and inspire local communities to engage with their history. It has also helped to establish five protected Conservation Areas across the town.