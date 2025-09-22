“She’s been stuck in there”: Family of disabled woman pushing for practical dropped kerb access in Houghton Regis

The family of a disabled woman in Houghton Regis urges the council to install a dropped kerb to give their daughter “the independence and quality of life she deserves.”

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexis Greaves, 45, lives with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and fibromyalgia, and despite living in the town for almost three years, she is unable to access the town centre independently as the pedestrian path from her flat does not have accessible access.

She uses a mobility scooter, which cannot safely manoeuvre the current kerb on Plaiter's Way. Her father, Ray, explained: “She’s never been able to go into town to do food shopping or any other thing… she’s been stuck in there.

“She can’t even go up to Costa to meet friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current access to the flats. Pictures: Ray Greaves

Her family raised the issue with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), which proposed installing dropped kerbs at the entrance to the car park for the block of flats following a site visit in July.

Cllr John Baker, Executive Member for Highways, said: “We are committed to supporting residents’ independence wherever possible. We agreed to install dropped kerbs at the car park entrance that will provide direct access to the pedestrian footpath into Houghton Regis, and remains the safest and most practical option.”

But, Ray insisted this solution is “simply not practical.”

He said: “First, even if dropped kerbs are provided at the pedestrian paths at the bottom of the driveway, it would be a waste of time as vehicles are continually parked blocking passage from the proposed dropped kerb leading to the pedestrian path leading up to Houghton Regis.

“Secondly, the position of the proposed dropped kerb is located at the identical position that refuse bins for that block of flats are placed for collection by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We totally disagree with the council agent's suggestion as it would still not guarantee my daughter access to the centre of town!”

The council noted that Ray’s requested location of the dropped curb would be unsuitable due to safety concerns.

Ray said: “At 84, with several morbidities, I will not be here to help my daughter for much longer. Likewise my wife, at 75, is not likely to provide support forever.

“CBC has agreed to put a dropped kerb in another location, but that still does not give my daughter proper access to the town centre.”