Shires Funeral Directors hosts free monthly activity group in Dunstable
The group will meet every fourth Monday 11am-1pm at Splashside Café in Bennett’s Recreation Ground. It is entirely free and open to all to attend on an ad hoc or regular basis.
C.P.J. Field introduced ‘Never Alone’, a series of community initiatives, to help tackle loneliness and build links between people and their local communities. Come and join them in Dunstable to relax with a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy a slice of cake and socialise with like-minded individuals in your local community.
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in communities it serves.
- Duration: Every fourth Monday
- Timings: From 11am-1pm
- Location: Splashside Café in Bennett’s Recreation Ground, Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3DE
- Additional information: For further details contact 01582 477000 or [email protected]