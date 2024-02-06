Shires Funeral Directors hosts free monthly activity group in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group will meet every fourth Monday 11am-1pm at Splashside Café in Bennett’s Recreation Ground. It is entirely free and open to all to attend on an ad hoc or regular basis.

C.P.J. Field introduced ‘Never Alone’, a series of community initiatives, to help tackle loneliness and build links between people and their local communities. Come and join them in Dunstable to relax with a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy a slice of cake and socialise with like-minded individuals in your local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in communities it serves.

C.P.J. Never Alone Group, Dunstable

Please see details of the CPJ Field activity group below.