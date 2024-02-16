Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footwear retailer shoezone reopens its store in Dunstable on Saturday, February 17th. A new space at Unit 6-8 Nicholas Way, The Quadrant Shopping Centre, Dunstable, LU6 1TD offers a bigger selection for customers and an exciting range of new brands.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9am – 5.30pm, and 10.30am – 4.30pm on Sunday.

In the weeks following the launch, the relocated Shoezone branch will continue to offer shoppers money-saving promotions. It will stock its own brand styles and a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lilley & Skinner, Heavenly Feet and Osaga.

Anthony Smith, shoezone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Dunstable, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”