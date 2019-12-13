Shoppers' delight as Tesco in Luton's The Mall reopens to much fanfare

Shoppers were delighted to return to Tesco in Luton's The Mall this morning after a six month refurbishment.

Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahir Malik, officially cut the ribbon and presented the store's two chosen local charities - Tokko Youth Space and Open House Lounge - with a donation of £250 each.

Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahir Malik cuts the opening ribbon

Tesco store manager Clinton Winn said: “We’re delighted to reopen our Luton Metro today and my team and I are enjoying welcoming back customers.

"We’re honoured to celebrate the occasion with a £500 donation shared by our two charity partners, Open House Lounge and Tokko Youth Space.

"Our thanks to the Mayor of Luton who joined me in cutting the ribbon to officially reopen the store. Please pop in and say hello to the team.”