Shoppers have the chance to win their money back at The Mall Luton

The Mall Luton is offering shoppers the chance to win back the money they have spent that day with a new Money Back Promotion during the October half term.

The Money Back promotion will be running at the shopping centre from Saturday, October 19, until Monday, October 28.

The Mall Luton

Shoppers who spend £50 in one day will receive a peel and reveal card available to collect from the Ask Me Point.

The peel and reveal card could see shoppers win all their money back, or win a number of runner up prizes, including £10 or £5, prizes will be loaded onto a Mall Gift Card to spend in stores at The Mall.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our loyal shoppers the chance to win their money back every day during the October half term!

"As part of the Money Back promotion, one lucky shopper will also receive £500 to spend here at The Mall."