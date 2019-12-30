Shops rewarded in The Mall Luton Retailer Awards

Four businesses were celebrating as The Mall Luton revealed the winners of their Retailer Awards 2019.

Awards were given out for Best Service Provider, Best Customer Experience, Best Food and Beverage and Best Retailer.

The results of the independent Mystery Shopping Programme have been announced and the winner of each category won a bespoke crystal trophy and £500.

The Mall Nursery and Creche was named the Best Service Provider, Virgin Media won the Best Customer Experience award, Auntie Anne's won Best Food and Beverage and Monsoon and Accessorize was named Best Retailer.

The Mall Luton also recognised the iCare Centre, which received a 100% score in their initial Mystery Shop visit, the store has been awarded a £100 prize.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: "We’re delighted to announce the winners of our Retailer Awards 2019 - each one truly deserves their accolade!

The Mall Nursery and Creche won the Best Service Provider award

"It’s great to be able to reward and recognise all the hard work the stores and their teams put in and we couldn’t think of a better way to end the year.”

Auntie Anne's won the Best Food and Beverage award