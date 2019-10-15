Shortlist revealed for Luton’s Best Awards and now readers can vote for the People’s Choice

The shortlist has been drawn up for this year’s Luton’s Best Awards as we aim to recognise the achievements, work and valuable contribution of the heroes in the local community – and you can have you say in our poll (below). This year marks the 10th anniversary of awards, run by Love Luton, and the awards evening is set to be something rather spectacular including fireworks, a disco and some other surprises thrown in!

Nominated by the public, those shortlisted by our judging panel –made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town – are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all.

Since the first Luton’s Best Awards in 2009 many of our local businesses and leading local figures from show-business, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part. Hosted by Andrew Castle, the awards attract an audience of 300 and has previously been live-screened to enable others to be part of the event.

The nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is being held on Friday, November 29.

And while the judges deliberate in the coming weeks over who should win each category, our readers now also get the chance to have a say with the People’s Choice award, sponsored by the Luton News.

From the following list of nominations our readers can pick who deserves recognition by using our poll (above) and voting for the People’s Choice award which closes on November 22.

Thank you to everyone who nominated this year. We are delighted to announce the following shortlisted nominees. Congratulations to you all!

Adult Achiever: Bilal Farooq, Sophie Greswell, Mohammed Tariq.

Best Fundraiser: Lianne Crisp , Danny Kerr, The Desi Ramblers.

Best Volunteer: Judith Chapman, Danny Kerr, Liz Ryan.

Care in the Community: Mary Seacole, Nela Mazilu, Ken Wattingham.

Child of Courage: Lily Champaneri, Kyle Richmond, Arriana Vararu.

Community Business Person: Maddy & Christian Iszchak, Lucy Nicholson, Emanuel Zimwara.

Community Company of the Year: Luton All Women’s Centre , Luton Business Forum, Next Generation Youth Theatre.

Community Project of the Year Bushmead Hub , Penrose, People Power Passion.

Environmental Achievement: Luton Heritage, Penrose Roots CBRS, Public Protection Unit, Luton Council.

Keeping Luton Safe: Clare Copleston and Rigerta Ahmetaj, Nela Mazilu, The Safer Luton Partnership.

Leisure and Culture: Cultural History Community Interest Company, Matthew Cuthbertson, Sarfraz Manzoor.

Lifetime Achievement: Mick Harford, John Maddox, Dr Joan Bailey MBE.

Luton in Harmony: Shagufta Anwar, Culture Chest, Ryad Khodabocus.

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2019: Dr Joan Bailey MBE, Ryad Khodabocus, Mohammed Tariq.

Outstanding Teacher: Dr Joan Bailey MBE, Clare Copleston, Penny Fisher.

Service with a Smile: Phyl Rainey, Signposts, Mr Minesh Sukhadiya.

Sporting Inspiration: Elroy Edwards, Kayamba Prosper, Frankie Storey.

Young Achiever: Geneva London, Roma Patsalides , Arriana Vararu.

