Sick toddler turned away by Luton GP practice over NHS registration blunder

A family is hitting out at their GP practice after their poorly two-year-old son was refused an appointment.

Tanvir Reduanul Islam, his wife and extended family are all registered at the Kingsway Health Centre in Dunstable Road, Luton.

But when the family, of Warren Road, Luton, tried to get an appointment for their little son they were turned away because his NHS registration number couldn’t be found.

Kingsway Health Centre, in Dunstable Road, Luton

Tanvir explained: ”My son Muhammad Rafan was suffering from a bad cold and itchy, watery eyes, so we needed to consult with the doctor at our surgery.

“But when I rang they told me my son was no longer registered with them. I couldn’t understand it as my wife and I were registered with the practice along with my parents, and that we hadn’t changed any details.

"I then visited the same day and tried to discuss the issue but they couldn’t offer us any appointments. I told them my son was sick but they told me they couldn’t see him as he was not registered and that someone had changed his NHS registration number.

“They suggested it may have been due to someone having a similar name or sharing a similar date of birth.”

Tanvir said he was baffled and couldn’t understand how such a mistake could be made.

He added: “How can the NHS register two persons with the same number or someone else with my son’s NHS registration number? Who didn’t checked the details?

"They told me it would take up to eight weeks to get a new NHS number so that Muhammad could be registered with a GP but that I should go go to A&E if I need help.

“Well it’s now been 15 weeks and we still don’t have an NHS number for my son. It’s not good enough.

"I'm very disappointed with my GP and feel let down by the NHS and the lack of attention which means my son isn’t registered with a doctor so cannot access any medical help.

“I tried calling 111 but they couldn’t find my son’s details so refused to help and we went to the urgent GP clinic at the L&D but again help was denied because they couldn’t verify his details. It’s so cruel.”

A spokesperson for Kingsway Health Centre said: "We completely understand how frustrating this situation is for the family. While patient confidentiality prevents us commenting in detail, this issue will not affect normal access to our GPs at Kingsway practice.

"We know the part of the NHS responsible for resolving this is aware, and we hope it is sorted as quickly as possible."

> An NHS number is a 10-digit number, which is unique to you. It helps healthcare staff and service providers identify you correctly and match your details to your health records.

You should have an NHS number if you registered for NHS care in England, Wales or the Isle of Man.

Your NHS number is assigned to you soon after you're born or the first time you get NHS care or treatment.