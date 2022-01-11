Sight loss campaigners tackle accessibility barriers to sport and fitness in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Sight Loss Council (SLC) is inviting blind and partially sighted people to a virtual event to discuss access to sports in the county.

Gym closures, restrictions to sighted guiding and social distancing measures have caused significant barriers during the pandemic - and the webinar will feature a Q&A with a panel of guest speakers to discuss the impact.

Masuma Ali, Bedfordshire SLC engagement manager, said: “Disabled people are twice as likely to be inactive compared to non-disabled people.

Roy Turnham during the LTA Visually Impaired National Finals at Wrexham Tennis Centre on November (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images for LTA)

"The pandemic hasn’t helped matters and has seen the number of disabled people being active decrease. The forum will be a great opportunity for blind and partially sighted people to start thinking about new year goals of taking part in physical activity and hear about what support is available.”

The webinar - between 5.30-7.10pm on Tuesday, January 25 - will include representatives from Central Bedfordshire Council and Paralympian, Roy Turnham, who played blind football for England in 2012 and holds two national tennis championship titles.

Bedfordshire SLC member Phil Rutter said: “During Covid, I stopped going to the gym, and it has taken me over 18 months to start up again recently.

"Not going out during the pandemic had knocked my confidence and I didn’t know what support would be available when going back.

"The webinar is a good place to learn about what is available in terms of support for blind and partially sighted people when taking part in physical activity.”