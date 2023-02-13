Love Luton’s running festival kicks off its 10th year with a special deal for early birds.

The festival, which includes a half marathon, 10k and 5k is being held on October 15 this year. And to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Love Luton is offering an early bird discount of 25%.

The event now starts and finishes in the town centre. All courses are on road, and some parts are hilly, making the course challenging at times, but they are evenly spread throughout. All this, coupled with beautiful scenery and traffic-free, makes for a wonderful experience.

Sign up for Love Luton's 10th running festival - Photo Aleksandra Warchol

A volunteer campaign is run each year for those who don't want to compete but would like to be part of the event, led by event partner Community Interest Luton. Each year hundreds of amazing people generously give their time to ensure a fun and safe race for all. There are lots of volunteering opportunities from marshalling through to assisting runners at the finish line. If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer on the day, email [email protected]

Linsey Sweet, Chairperson of Love Luton, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have reached this milestone. This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the borough and finishing by the iconic Town Hall. This event has seen year-on-year growth and inspires people to take up running and other sports. The event attracts runners from as far as Latvia and Ireland, but there is also a strong local contingent, and it has the most wonderful atmosphere on the day.

"Each year, the event is supported by a volunteer team who work on this event to truly make a difference for Luton. The volunteering alone equates to more than 250 people working together to enable this event to happen."

It’s a great opportunity for those raising money for charities or looking to take on a new challenge and experiencing the great atmosphere on the day.

The running festival has been going for 10 years

For a limited time only, runners can save 25%. This early bird offer will only run for a short duration, so we encourage you to sign up early."

