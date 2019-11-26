Sign up now for Luton's first Reindeer Run for Rett UK

Rett UK is calling on families to get into the festive spirit and join Luton’s first Reindeer Run to raise money for the charity.

Rett Reindeer Run is at Wardown Park on Sunday, December 1, from 11am, and runners are encouraged to get kitted out in their reindeer antlers and fancy dress to run 5km around the park.

Sign up for Rett Reindeer Run

People can still sign up for the event to support the charity and its work in providing life-changing support to families affected by the neurological disorder, Rett Syndrome, across the UK.

Rob Adamek, deputy chief executive at Rett UK, said: “It’ll be a spectacular sight to see so many people rushing past in their festive gear, so come along; run, jog or stroll and help make this the best event possible.

“The fundraising and sponsorship raised from events like the Reindeer Run are absolutely vital so we can provide family-support services, activities and events at a local, regional and national level as well as promote, support and encourage research into new therapies and treatments for Rett syndrome.”

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic disorder affecting mostly females and some males, it is the second most common cause of severe disability in females.

It has a wide range of characteristics including the loss of speech, the ability to walk and purposeful use of hands. People with Rett syndrome need 24/7 care for the rest of their lives

Entry is £15 for adults, £5 for children, and carers with a participant go free. All routes are accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs so the whole family can take part.

All entrants will be given their very own festive headband and goody bag.

To sign up visit: www.rettuk.org/run or call 01582 798910.