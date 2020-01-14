Sign up now for Luton's Race for Life to help beat Cancer

Cancer Research UK is encouraging everyone to sign up to Race for Life in Luton to help beat cancer.

The charity's events are returning to Stockwood Park this summer but are no longer restricted to female participants, and anyone who signs up in January can claim 30% off the entry fee.

Sign up now for this year's Race for Life in Luton

Cancer Research UK receives no Government funding for its research, the money raised through the Race for Life events is vital.

It funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

The 5k and 10k Race for Life events will take place at Stockwood Park on Sunday, June 21, at 11am, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Luton, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it.

"This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

"Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

"Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Courtney added: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

"It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

“The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Luton with people across Bedfordshire and the whole of the UK.

“People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

“Please go to the Race for Life website, choose an event, and sign up today.”

To sign up for this year's Race for Life in Luton, visit the Cancer Research UK website, and enter code RFLJAN30 to claim 30% off.