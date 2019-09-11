Sign up now for Woof Walkies Luton to help beat cancer

Dog walkers can help raise money for Cancer Research UK by taking part in Woof Walkies Luton on Sunday, September 29.

The sponsored 1km dog walk, organised by Cancer Research UK volunteers, is at Stockwood Park, it will be a family friendly event with additional activities including a fun dog shoe, stalls, top dog and fancy-dress competitions.

Woof Walkies

Anna Woods, a volunteer from Luton, said: “I’m so excited to be helping organise the first ever Woof Walkies event in Luton and can’t wait to see all the wagging tails on the day!

“Everyone with a dog should sign up for this fun event for a fantastic cause!”

Cancer Research UK is a cancer research and awareness charity, its aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer.

To sign up visit: www.cruk.org/woofluton.