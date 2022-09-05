Significant improvements made in Luton Children’s Services

Ofsted recognises significant progress has been made, but warns more action is needed to sustain progress and consistently improve outcomes for children.

The Ofsted report issued today is based on its first full inspection of LBC’s children’s services since 2020.

Three areas still require improvement, the experiences and progress of children who need help and protection, the overall effectiveness, and experiences of children in care and care leavers.

Ofsted has reported significant improvements have been made and children in Luton now receive a much better service from the local authority

The impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families was rated good.

“Leaders and staff have achieved tangible and significant progress since the last inspection, when the overall effectiveness of services was judged ‘inadequate’,” according to the report.

“Children and their families receive a much better service in general, although the impact of improvement isn’t yet consistent for all children,” Ofsted explained.

“A well-managed ‘front door’ ensures appropriate initial responses to children’s needs, although the quality and impact of social work assessments and longer-term support of children and their families remains variable.

“Leaders know this and plan to deliver greater consistency and improved workforce stability. Some children continue to experience the impact of changes of social worker.

“Supervision of social workers is now taking place regularly. But it’s not consistently driving improvements in practice, to impact positively and with pace on children’s lives.

“Improving the quality of support for those who need help, protection or care is a clear priority for elected councillors, senior leaders and partners.

“Leaders maintain close oversight, regularly engaging with children and staff to understand the quality of the service being provided and to assess progress.”

In a statement, a council spokesman said: “Ofsted was positive about our performance in several key areas.

“These include, where children are in need of help and protection, that youngsters who need early help receive timely support, and children and families benefit from a range of interventions.

“Professionals take swift and effective action when concerns are raised about children through the significantly strengthened multi-agency safeguarding hub.

“For children in care and care leavers, most of those in care now live in a stable home and the adoption service is strong.

“Social workers understand and are aware of risks that children may be exposed to and provide good support to help them manage the impact of negative experiences.

“The council has risen to the challenge of providing accommodation and meeting the needs of significant numbers of unaccompanied asylum seeking children,” he added.

“On the impact of leaders on social work practice, their action has led to reduced caseloads and improved outcomes for many children.

“Leaders have developed strong operational and strategic partnerships across Luton, helping to make sure the right services are provided to children in need.

“And the development of a Luton social work academy, providing ongoing support and mentoring for social workers, has been central to the council’s programme for growing its own staff.”