Singers wanted for Luton festival to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

St Hugh’s Music Academy is putting together a new community choir for the Jubilee festival in June.
No experience is needed just the willingness to have a go in a friendly informal group, and the choir will be on stage for the St Hugh’s Jubilee Festival on June 4 and the Lewsey Farm festival on June 25.
Members will be learning a song written for the Queen's Jubilee by Christian songwriter Graham Kendrick and the Rend Collective, as well as a Gospel favourite, by Charles Jenkins.
Rehearsals are at St Hugh’s Church, Lewsey Church Centre, Leagrave High Street from 8-9.30pm on Friday May 20, Saturday May 21 and Friday June 3.
St Hugh's Festival is in the grounds of the church, between 12 noon to 4pm on June 4.
Contact Dionne Shand, Lead Tutor at St Hugh's Music Academy, on 07733 534529 or [email protected] for more information.