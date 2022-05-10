Singers wanted for Luton festival to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Come along and sing at St Hugh's

St Hugh’s Music Academy is putting together a new community choir for the Jubilee festival in June.

No experience is needed just the willingness to have a go in a friendly informal group, and the choir will be on stage for the St Hugh’s Jubilee Festival on June 4 and the Lewsey Farm festival on June 25.

Members will be learning a song written for the Queen's Jubilee by Christian songwriter Graham Kendrick and the Rend Collective, as well as a Gospel favourite, by Charles Jenkins.

Rehearsals are at St Hugh’s Church, Lewsey Church Centre, Leagrave High Street from 8-9.30pm on Friday May 20, Saturday May 21 and Friday June 3.

St Hugh's Festival is in the grounds of the church, between 12 noon to 4pm on June 4.