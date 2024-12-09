Six Luton businesses handed MP's Small Business Awards 2024 - from a hair salon to a bookshop

This year, all the winning businesses are all first-time winners of the awards, and spanned the new Luton South and South Bedfordshire constituency, from the Fly-By Café on Dunstable Downs in the west, right across to Tufty’s Flowers and Cards on Eaton Green Road in the east. Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I want to congratulate this year’s winning and nominated small businesses and thank everyone that took the time to nominate their favourite local small business for an award. “I am proud to support our local small businesses with my Luton South and South Bedfordshire Small Business Awards. This year’s winners were spread right across our constituency, I enjoyed visiting each of them and learning more about their business and how they serve our community.”