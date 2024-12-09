Rachel Hopkins MPplaceholder image
Six Luton businesses handed MP's Small Business Awards 2024 - from a hair salon to a bookshop

The MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire was busy handing out special awards to businesses in her constituency at the weekend for this year’s Small Business Awards.

On Small Business Saturday (December 7), Rachel Hopkins MP visited the places which received the most votes across the six categories of this year’s Luton South & South Bedfordshire Small Business Awards 2024. The awards had nearly 800 nominations for almost 50 small businesses. This year’s categories included: Creative Industries; Health, Beauty, and Leisure; Hospitality; Professional Services; Retail; and Trade Services.

This year, all the winning businesses are all first-time winners of the awards, and spanned the new Luton South and South Bedfordshire constituency, from the Fly-By Café on Dunstable Downs in the west, right across to Tufty’s Flowers and Cards on Eaton Green Road in the east. Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I want to congratulate this year’s winning and nominated small businesses and thank everyone that took the time to nominate their favourite local small business for an award. “I am proud to support our local small businesses with my Luton South and South Bedfordshire Small Business Awards. This year’s winners were spread right across our constituency, I enjoyed visiting each of them and learning more about their business and how they serve our community.”

She added: “Small businesses are not just the lifeblood of our communities but essential to our local economy, creating good jobs, growth, and opportunities. It’s an honour to champion small businesses across our constituency as their Member of Parliament.”

The MP presenting the Health, Beauty and Leisure award to Samrah Hair and Beauty on Dallow Road.

The MP presenting the Health, Beauty and Leisure award to Samrah Hair and Beauty on Dallow Road. Photo: Rachel Hopkins MP

The Hospitality award went to The Fly-By Café, at the London Gliding Club, in Whipsnade.

The Hospitality award went to The Fly-By Café, at the London Gliding Club, in Whipsnade. Photo: Rachel Hopkins MP

Tufty’s Flowers & Cards on Eaton Green Road received the Retail award.

Tufty’s Flowers & Cards on Eaton Green Road received the Retail award. Photo: Rachel Hopkins MP

Rachel stood with Danny and his team at Considine Motor Services who won the Trade Services title.

Rachel stood with Danny and his team at Considine Motor Services who won the Trade Services title. Photo: Rachel Hopkins MP

