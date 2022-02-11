Sleep-deprived Dunstable man says he has reached breaking point over new late-night venue above his flat

A Dunstable man says he has reached breaking point from the noise of a restaurant/bar which has opened above his flat.

Luke Ankrah says he is unable to get to sleep until after the Ultimate Bar and Lounge in Albion Street, closes at 5am on weekends.

And he has criticised Central Bedfordshire Council for issuing the venue with a licence and failing to take action over the disruption.

Luke Ankrah

Luke, aged 26, moved into Albion Mews two years ago, which was then under a Polish restaurant. He says there were no issues with the restaurant, but since it changed hands and is now a Caribbean restaurant, he says he can hear bass speakers, shouting and stamping on the floor above his head, into the early hours.

"I can't sleep until they have left the building," he says. "I have done sound recordings and the noise level is regularly around 60 decibels."

In December, after another 5am finish and then noise starting up again at 10am, he says he finally snapped. He confronted staff at the bar with a baseball bat and was arrested.

"I had reached the end of my tether," he says. "I look back and think 'that's not me'. I did go out and threaten them, but I just wanted the noise to stop.

Ultimate Bar & Lounge

Luke was arrested and now has a 12 month probation order.

"I get a community order and they are carrying on as normal," he said. "It's having a massive impact on my mental health. I need to leave my house to avoid the noise, So much of my life has been affected by this. I've reached breaking point."

He said an appointment had been booked with CBC to investigate the noise level but it was cancelled at the last minute and he is waiting for another to be booked.

"Their engagement with me has been superficial," he said. "They were the ones who granted the licence and now make it difficult to have the problem rectified."

A spokesman for CBC said the bar had a food, drinks and music license to operate until midnight during the week and to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

They said: “We have investigated the complaints received and served a noise abatement notice on the premises. We are working with the business to resolve the noise issue, both through controlling noise levels and looking at improved insulation between the premises. Attempts have been made to witness a breach of the notice, however, to date these have not been conclusive.”