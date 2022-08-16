Slight delays expected on M1 at Luton during night time work

Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in tThe fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Roadworks on the M1 may cause small delays

• M1, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - entry slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.