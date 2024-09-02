Slip End dad with motor neurone diseases becomes triple world record holder after charity swims

Mark in the pool in Ireland. Picture: The Ripple Effect

A dad from a village near Luton is now a three-time Guinness World Record holder after completing two swims yesterday (September 1).

Mark O'Brien, from Slip End, did two swim sprint challenges in one day, setting new records by a person with motor neurone disease (ALS) across two different countries.

On Sunday, the 55-year-old swam first at Inspire Luton Sports Village, where he smashed the 50m Freestyle in 36.10 seconds. Later that day, he flew to Dublin and set another record in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 1 minute 29.12, 10 seconds faster than the previous record.

Mark now has three world records under his belt. In March 2022, he was diagnosed with MND, a rare degenerative condition that attacks the nervous system and weakens muscles. Mark challenged himself to do the longest non-stop unaided open air swim by someone with the condition to push his body and see how far he could go. He achieved his first world record after covering 6.8 miles (11 km) at Denham Waterski Club last year.

The dad-of-three said: “Living with MND, a terminal illness that affects the brain, muscles, and nerves, leading to respiratory failure, has presented immense challenges. But with the support of my family, friends, and the MND associations in the UK and Ireland, as well as the charity Challenging MND, I’ve found strength in my darkest moments.

"Beyond fundraising, my mission is to shed light on the mental health impact of terminal illness and the positive effects of challenging oneself."

Mark had been raising money for MND Association, Challenging MND and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

Sharon King, senior regional fundraiser for the MND Association (UK) said: "We are incredibly proud to support Mark and remain in awe of his resilience and dedication in the face of such formidable challenges. His efforts in raising awareness and funds are nothing short of inspiring, showcasing the relentless spirit needed to combat MND. Mark's achievements are truly remarkable, and we are profoundly grateful for his support."

Mark added: “The training for these records was vastly different from my long-distance swim preparation. I underestimated the respiratory challenges, but with the guidance of my three coaches, I was quietly confident about breaking these records."