Anthony James was fined for not having a waste carriers licence

Antony James aged 42, was caught by Environmental Protection Officers from Central Bedfordshire Council who had joined forces with Bedfordshire Police and the Rural Crime Unit on Thursday 15 February 2022, to carry out roadside vehicle stop checks.

Officers saw Mr James driving a Ford Transit drop-side lorry, carrying scrap metal, and stopped him on the A505 near Houghton Regis. He could not provide a waste carriers licence, scrap metal collectors certificate or a waste transfer note.

Mr James failed to attend Luton Magistrates’ Court on 4 November but was found guilty in his absence and fined £3,000 plus a victim surcharge of £190.

Waste operators, including carriers, brokers and dealers, have to be registered to carry waste. However, there are those who operate illegally without being registered.

Councillor Richard Wenham, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Our environmental protection team work tirelessly to clamp down on waste-related crime, but it is an ongoing battle against criminals who seek ways to undercut legitimate businesses at the expense of the environment.

“We need your help to keep our countryside beautiful. Fly-tipping is a blight on this beauty, is a criminal offence and we want to stop it.

“We all create waste, and we all have a responsibility to ensure our waste is legally and correctly handled so it’s appropriately disposed of and doesn’t cause harm to human health or the environment.

“We would like to remind homeowners and businesses looking for someone to take away their waste to check they’re registered, by asking to see their waste carrier’s licence.

“You should also ask where the carrier intends to take the waste and make sure they provide you with a waste transfer note, as fly-tippers thrive on there being no records of their activities. Our advice is If they will only take payment in cash, do not let them take your trash. Please remember, you too could break the law and be at risk of prosecution if your waste isn’t managed properly.”