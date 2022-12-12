Send us your snow pictures

It was a snow day for thousands of Luton and Dunstable children after their schools closed following snowfall overnight.

But many of those closed have also been carrying on with online learning for pupils.

Foxdell Primary states on its website that poor road and path conditions caused by the snow and ice mean it will close today. It also hit the school panto which was due to be performed today.

Hillborough nursery and infant schools told parents: “You will have been notified that the school is CLOSED for Monday 12th December.

“All facilities and services are closed for the day. Remote learning links will be sent out this morning.

“We will update you by the end of the school day.”

Some of the schools that stayed open, such as Leagrave Primary, opened at 10am.

Maidenhall Primary closed because of the weather and the fact that the heating at the school is not fully functioning.

St Joseph’s Catholic primary school opened with registration remaining open until 10am. The school urged parents and carers to send children with a change of clothes and wellies.

Many of the schools carried out online learning during the day.

Caddington Village school stated it was staying closed because of heavy snowfall an dangerous conditions on site. All the schools in Harlington were closed for the day as was Kensworth Academy which cited an unsafe site and staff shortages as the reason for the closure. Slip End Village school also said conditions were unsafe on site.

To find out which schools were affected visit this website or for the Central Bedfordshire schools go to this page.

