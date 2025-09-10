Social club for Luton and Dunstable Hospital staff to be transformed into wellbeing hub

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Hospital staff have been told facilities at their social club are set to be turned into a wellbeing hub.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says it will take over the management of the Luton and Dunstable Social Club from February 1 next year.

The changes will mean the licensed bar will close, and it will no longer open in the evenings and weekends for non-NHS functions.

The trust says the move is being taken to “safeguard its future and provide a welcoming, fit-for-purpose space that supports the health and wellbeing of our workforce”.

But Social club steward Paula Weedon says there was “no consultation” and that many staff only found out about the move in a trust-wide email.

She said: “We strongly believe this change will have a negative impact on staff morale and wellbeing. The social club — particularly the bar area — has provided a vital space for NHS staff to unwind, connect with colleagues, and find emotional support outside of clinical settings. It is a long-standing, community-built space that plays a key role in fostering togetherness across departments and roles.

“No formal consultation was carried out with club members or wider staff before this decision was announced. Many staff only found out through a general Trust-wide email, despite still contributing financially to the club via salary deductions.”

She added: “We welcome the opportunity for meaningful dialogue with the Trust and hope a resolution can be reached that reflects both the history and value of the club — and the voices of the staff who continue to support it.”

Meanwhile, the trust says a full consultation, open to all staff including members of the social club, will take place during October and November, and will focus on how the facility can best support health, wellbeing, and staff engagement in the future.

A trust spokesperson said: “We will continue to serve food, with the trust taking over the management of the kitchen, and the hall will remain open for staff to use for activities, meetings, sports and Friday prayers.

“It is important to clarify that the trust does not currently have any involvement in the running of the club but licenses the premises to a Social Club Committee, who manage its day-to-day running and charge a membership fee to staff and non-staff members. As such, the trust had no formal role in its governance or membership matters and therefore did not consult with staff who were members of the club about its management."

They added that only 142 of its 9,222 workforce are members of the club, and said the trust had received no rent payments in 2025 “necessitating the need for us to step in to safeguard the future of the venue”.

In response, Ms Weedon said: “We would clarify that the club was unable to operate for approximately five weeks earlier this year due to significant flood damage caused by the trust carrying out maintenance work on the water supply including water supply to the social club, which prevented us from opening and temporarily impacted income. We have kept the Trust informed and are committed to resolving this where appropriate now that we’ve resumed normal operations.”