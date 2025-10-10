Sold-out Luton fundraising ball in aid of breast cancer calling for raffle prize donations

A woman from Luton living with breast cancer is asking for raffle prizes for her sold-out ball raising funds for charity.

​Joanne Roberts-Owens will host a special charity ball for CoppaFeel! at Putteridge Bury on October 25, after she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in February 2024.

The Time To Glow owner was just 45 when she was told the news, five years before he first scheduled mammogram.

Joanne wanted to make sure younger women are aware of the signs of breast cancer before they go for their NHS screening.

Joanne's ball has sold out. Picture: Joanne Roberts-Owens

Her involvement with CoppaFeel!, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of breast cancer in young people, has been a driving force behind the ball. The charity encourages everyone, particularly those under 50, to check themselves regularly and seek medical advice if something seems unusual. Joanne had noticed a dent in her breast and got it checked at the doctor's.

From her initial appointment on a Friday, then following Friday, she was at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for surgery. The mum-of-two has undergone radiotherapy treatment, and that’s where she first saw a poster for the charity.

She explained: “I’ve never checked myself, ever… I thought breast cancer was something only older people got. If you notice anything different, get it checked.”

Joanne’s journey has been deeply personal, as her husband, Kevin, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma nine months before her own diagnosis.

The event, which sold out within 48 hours, will include a three-course dinner, a disco, and a raffle. While all tickets have been snapped up, Joanne is appealing to businesses and community members to donate raffle prizes to make the evening extra special.

​Something which she has not managed to get her hands on yet is a signed Luton Town shirt that will go under the hammer.

​She said: “Anything would be gratefully received – gift vouchers, days out, experiences – every little donation helps raise awareness for early detection.”

​Anyone who can contribute prizes or experiences is asked to get in touch with Joanne via the email set up by her family.

She added: “The earlier you’re diagnosed, the better the outcome. I hope my story can encourage other women to take their health seriously.”