The RSPCA has launched an investigation after three dead kittens were found dumped in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).

Cat Welfare Luton described the incident as the worst thing they had seen in 26 years of rescue.

The three kittens were found at the junction of Wauluds Bank Drive and Copenhagen Close, in the Marsh Farm area of town. All had suffered traumatic head injures.

Sally Ainsbury, a spokesperson for Cat Welfare Luton, said: “I’ve been working in cat rescue for 26 years and this is the worst thing I’ve seen. It’s horrendous.The kittens were approximately seven weeks old, tiny and hooching with fleas. All the kittens had identical injuries, their bodies were untouched but heads literally squashed that, to be honest, looked like someone had stamped on them.

The kittens were found at the junction of Wauluds Bank Drive and Copenhagen Close in Luton yesterday, (August 21)

“These kittens were definitely not hit by cars as first thought which is why we went out there. After finding the first and then the other two it was clear someone had deliberately and hideously ended these kittens’ lives then dumped them.

“They were taken to a vets who confirmed this and it was reported to the RSPCA.”

A statement posted on the group’s Facebook page, added: “The kittens look like Maincoone crosses and two were Polydactyl [had extra toes].

“Maybe someone has picked up free or cheap kittens to deliberately hurt them or maybe they were just unwanted.

“There’s likely a poor mummy cat somewhere now that will have more that will end up like this.

“If anyone knows anyone that owned kittens like these and maybe passed them on please ask them to contact us or the RSPCA national head office.”

The report on FB attracted a huge response from disgusted readers including one reader who stated: “I literally have no words.....absolutely heartbreaking cruelty.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA, said: “This is a very distressing discovery as these poor kittens have suffered terrible injuries in suspicious circumstances. We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to the RSPCA.

"If anyone has any information about the circumstances in which these cats were found at the junction of Wauluds Bank Drive and Copenhagen Close in Luton on Wednesday, August 21 then they can contact us on 0300 1234 999. We will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”