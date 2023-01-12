Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre continues to be Outstanding, according to Ofsted.

The school, in Wigmore Lane, Luton, was visited by Ofsted inspectors in November who said all pupils were highly motivated and keen to learn.

Advertisement

The school was last rated Outstanding in March 2017 with an ungraded monitoring visit carried out in December 2020..

Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Centre has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Headteacher Michael Scott was delighted at the news. He said: "Ofsted inspected Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre in November 2022. “The report was published today, and we were graded Outstanding.”

The report described the learning environment in the early years as exceptional with reading given the highest priority.

Advertisement

Pupils with SEND were able to access and benefit from the same well-planned curriculum that helps all pupils to achieve well and arrangements for safeguarding were effective.

The report states: “Pupils at Someries are very happy and love to learn. Younger children are inspired to explore and learn in the exciting environments in the early childhood education centre.

Advertisement

“Pupils in key stage 1 build well on this strong start, learning important knowledge and skills needed for future learning. They grow in confidence and want to learn even more.

The report said all pupils achieved highly and very well prepared for the next stage in their learning.

Advertisement

It adds: “Staff have high expectations for every pupil. The ‘my big voice’ sessions help pupils to discuss how to behave. Pupils learn how to make friends and be responsible for their actions. They support one another in the classroom and play kindly on the playground. Pupils know how to voice concerns, which helps ensure they are safe and free from bullying.

“Pupils are very well behaved and work exceptionally well together. Pupils are highly motivated, keen to learn and show focus and interest in all the tasks they complete.

Advertisement

“Parents are very keen for their children to attend this school. This is due to the high levels of care that staff give to every pupil. Pupils enjoy coming to school and feel safe.”

An outstanding school will receive an Osfted inspection roughly once every four years.

Advertisement