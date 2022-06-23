Sonic the Hedgehog superfan from Luton meets his hero

Freddie and Sonic. Pic: Becky Kerr

Freddie Isidore, from Wigmore, received the unexpected visit on June 11, after his parents, Hayley and Tony, reached out when Freddie was unable to catch the famous blue hedgehog’s tour of The Entertainer stores across the UK.

Much to his delight, Freddie spent 20 minutes meeting his ultimate hero and captured plenty of super snaps. After his special visit, Sonic sped off and made his way to The Entertainer store at The Mall Luton Shopping Centre to pose for more photos with local fans of all ages.

Freddie’s parents, Hayley and Tony, said: “We’re so thrilled that The Entertainer was able to make Freddie’s lifelong dream of meeting Sonic finally come true. Freddie can’t stop telling everybody about meeting his hero and how they’re now the best of friends!”

Beverley Couch, store manager at The Entertainer in Luton, said: “We’re delighted that Freddie enjoyed his special visit from Sonic.

“It was great to welcome so many families to our store to meet the lighting-fast cartoon hero! Sonic has inspired children for more than 30 years, and it’s fantastic to see him being enjoyed by a whole new generation.”

Sonic the Hedgehog leapt to fame as a Japanese video game in 1991 and has since gone on to conquer the world. He is also the star of two films, one of which is out this year.