Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
Bury Park. Picture: Natalie Cummings

A casting company is looking for South Asian boys to feature in an upcoming BBC film.

Lara Manwaring Casting wants to cast roles to children living in Bury Park for a coming of age story that revolves around a group of South Asian boys from the area. The director, casting director and producer all of South Asian origin and the film is set and filmed in Bury Park.

The team cast most of the original 'Top Boy' series on Channel 4 by visiting schools in East London. They hope to get young men aged between 12 and 15 involved in this new project. No acting experience needed to apply and the roles are paid.

Lara Manwaring Casting said: “If interested please ask your legal guardian to send a short video (1-2 minutes) either by email to [email protected] or by Whatsapp to 07307 058739 (no calls please) telling us a bit about yourself, including your name, age, and where you are based.”

