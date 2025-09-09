Spark by Hilton opens second UK hotel in "rapidly evolving" Luton
The ‘premium economy’ brand, whose other UK hotel is in London, has opened more than 40 hotels worldwide in the second quarter of 2025.
It now boasts a portfolio of 170 hotels across six countries.
Spark by Hilton’s Luton hotel is located on Mill Street in the town and features 86 guest rooms.
Explaining the decision to open a hotel in the town, the owner of Spark by Hilton Luton Ali Mussani said there was "a new energy" in the area.
"From a major airport expansion to the new Luton DART rail link and news of global attractions like the universal theme park in Bedfordshire, it’s clear the future of travel runs through towns like ours," Mussani said.
"Spark by Hilton fits perfectly into that vision, which is a big reason why we chose the brand for this location."
Among the features at Spark by Hilton Luton are a bright lobby, signature coffee and a simple self-service breakfast.
Mussani added: "Not only do we have a hotel well positioned to serve the rising demand from both domestic and international guests, but we now have a dedicated and long-serving team who love working for a Hilton brand.”