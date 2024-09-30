Keech Hospice Fundraiser in Mecca Bingo. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

More than £1,000 was raised for Keech Hospice Care during a special night at Mecca Bingo Luton.

People packed out the bingo hall in Skimpot Road for an evening of food, drink, bingo and fun. And the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahmina Saleem, enjoyed her first ever game of bingo.

Emma Baker, events manager at Mecca Luton, said; “It was fantastic to host another event for Keech Hospice Care, raising over £1,000 to support the work of such an amazing community charity.”

Nikki Samsa, Associate Director for Supporter Engagement, said: "The evening raised much needed funds for Keech, which will help us continue our important work, providing specialist care to local people and their families. Thank you for everyone who came along, had brilliant fun and contributed to our vital fundraising efforts at the same time."

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire, and for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.