Special service in Luton to remember those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower tragedy

Luton Council planted a tree outside one of the town’s high rise flats in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Friday, June 14, marked two years since the fire claimed the lives of 72 people in North Kensington, London. To commemorate the sad anniversary the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahir Malik, planted the tree on behalf of the council. Housing officers, representatives of the fire service and local councillors also attended the service.

Tree planting in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower tragedy

Commenting on this initial tree planting, Cllr Tom Shaw said: “The horrific images of the inferno and the tragic loss of life at Grenfell will be forever etched in our memories.

“This tree will serve as a simple reminder that as we continue our plans for housing in Luton, nothing is more important than the safety and security of those who call such buildings home.

“As a council we best honour the victims by doing all we can to make sure this never happens again.”

This particular tree, a maple, will be the first of a small number of trees to be planted throughout the town this year. This year marks the centenary of the passing of a Housing Act which promised government subsidies to help finance the construction of 500,000 houses within three years.

The Addison Act made housing a national responsibility, and local authorities were given the task of developing new housing and rented accommodation where it was needed by working people.