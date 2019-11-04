Special service to commemorate Remembrance Sunday in Luton

Luton Council will be commemorating Remembrance Sunday with a special service to honour those who gave their lives in past and present conflicts.

The Service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 10, from 10.57am at the war memorial in George Street.

Remembrance Sunday

A number of organisations will parade from Park Street West to the war memorial where the two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11am.

The silence will start and end by the sounding of the ‘Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ by Alan Norman from the Salvation Army.

This will be followed by an Exhortation and the recital of the Kohima Epitaph by Allan Oliver, Far East Veterans Association.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and the Mayor of Luton, cllr Tahir Malik, will lay the first wreaths, followed by representatives of local ex-service and uniformed organisations in memory of those who lost their lives.

Pastor Lloyd Denny will then announce the hymn "I Vow To Thee My Country”.

A prayer will be read by Imam Zia Qazi, from Jamia Islamia Ghosia, Westbourne Road, followed by Prayers of Intercession read by Rev. David Kesterton, Area Dean.

The memorial prayer will be recited by Rabbi Schwei from Luton Synagogue, followed by performances from Luton Youth Cantores and the National Anthem.

The Blessing will be read by the Rev. David Kesterton.

At the end of the service, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, the Mayor and the civic party will process around the war memorial.

The parade will then perform the march-past around the Town Hall and war memorial, back to Park Street West.

Cllr Malik, said: “We must never forget the many brave men and women from the diverse section of our community in the armed services who sacrificed their lives to protect our country, and also acknowledge the ongoing conflicts and the exceptional bravery of those who are continuing to fight in wars across the world to protect and save the lives of many others.

“Remembrance Sunday gives us the opportunity to express our gratitude for their selfless acts and to acknowledge that their efforts have not gone unnoticed. I hope as many people as possible will join with us in paying respects to those who lost their lives in past and present conflicts.”