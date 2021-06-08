Specialist dogs trained to find body parts and bodies in water join Beds, Cambs and Herts dog unit

Two dogs trained to locate bodies, body parts, bodily fluids and bodies in water, are now part of the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

PDs Max and Xena both two-year-old English Springer Spaniels and their handlers recently qualified after successfully completing their Victim Recovery, Crime Scene Investigation and Drowned victim detection dog course.

They are now ready to be deployed to assist colleagues across the three counties.

ACC for Joint Protective Services, Jackie Sebire said: "This is a first for Beds, Cambs and Herts and will be of real benefit across the forces adding to our vast areas of specialism within the unit already.

"Congratulations to the handlers and their dogs.

“The Dog Unit provide vital support across the tri-force in so many areas and it is fantastic to see the development of the team in this area.”

The dogs work within the disciplines of victim recovery, forensic search (CSI) and drowned victim recovery and could assist in a wide range of cases such as murders, serious assaults, serious sexual offences and missing persons.