Speed Gun Watch set up in Luton road following complaints of speeding drivers
Warnings will be sent to motorists breaking the law
Complaints about speeding motorists in a residential area in Luton has prompted a Speed Gun Watch.
The Luton Community Policing Team announced it would be conducting the operation on Humberstone Road due to reports from local residents of ‘drivers using excess speeds on the road’.
The warning was posted on the group’s FB page earlier today.
If a driver is caught driving at excessive speed they be issued a warning but not with a speeding ticket.
A Notice of Intended prosecution will be issued automatically after you've been snapped by a police office operating a speed camera.
However while penalties/speeding tickets can’t be issued resulting from a community speed watch team’s recording many forces say they will actively ‘target’ repeat offenders for ‘enforcement’.
Most community speed watch activity takes place in residential areas, with speed limits of 30-40mph, so driving at excessive speed is a serious offence.