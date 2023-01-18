Speed Gun Watch set up in Luton road following complaints of speeding drivers

Complaints about speeding motorists in a residential area in Luton has prompted a Speed Gun Watch.

The Luton Community Policing Team announced it would be conducting the operation on Humberstone Road due to reports from local residents of ‘drivers using excess speeds on the road’.

Advertisement

The warning was posted on the group’s FB page earlier today.

A Speed Gun Watch has been set up in Humberstone Road, Luton

If a driver is caught driving at excessive speed they be issued a warning but not with a speeding ticket.

A Notice of Intended prosecution will be issued automatically after you've been snapped by a police office operating a speed camera.

Advertisement

However while penalties/speeding tickets can’t be issued resulting from a community speed watch team’s recording many forces say they will actively ‘target’ repeat offenders for ‘enforcement’.