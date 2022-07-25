Spend a night under the stars to raise funds for Luton homeless charity

Take part in the big sleep out

NOAH Enterprise is organising The BIG NOAH Sleepout in the grounds of Wrest Park near Silsoe off the A6, on Friday, October 7.

Supporters can also join in virtually from their own garden or home for the event, which raises funds for NOAH and awareness, to support the local homeless community.

Those taking part can get sponsored for swapping their cosy beds for a sleeping bag, for one night.

Although the evening will give a small insight into some harsh realities faced by rough sleepers, NOAH does not wish to replicate homelessness.

Those taking part will enjoy live music from acoustic musician Roxy Searle, street food will be available, as well as the opportunity to socialise with others, and more. Breakfast baps will also be included in the ticket price to warm you up in the morning.

The event is suitable for ages eight and over and you can take part as a group, with friends, family, colleagues or take on the challenge on your own. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Lisa Seccombe, head of fundraising and community engagement at NOAH said: “We hope the participants of our Big Sleepout raise a fantastic amount that truly makes a difference to those who have become homeless or are at risk of homelessness. With more people needing our support due to the impacts of the pandemic, we really need support from our community so we can continue and expand our services. The Big NOAH Sleepout is a super fun way to support us and we hope that by offering an in-person and virtual option will mean it’s accessible by lots of local people.”

To take part in the sleep out and help raise vital funds, sign-up at noahenterprise.org/the-big-sleepout or to find out more contact Lisa at: [email protected] / 07789 138 846.