Spice Girl and Olympian help Ryebridge to raise money for Age Concern Luton

Spice Girl Mel C and double Olympic Gold medal winner James Cracknell are heading to Luton on Friday, September 13, to help Ryebridge Construction raise money for Age Concern Luton.

Ryebridge director Daniel Coyle has been working with former Olympian Greg Whyte OBE, the charity’s patron, to organise a sports-themed black-tie party to mark the company’s 10th birthday.

Greg Whyte, OBE, and Mel C will be at the event in September to raise money for Age Concern Luton

The construction company is hosting a Charity Golf Day at Luton Hoo, followed by an evening black tie sporting celebrity dinner in the Walled Garden of the Luton Hoo Estate.

Singer Mel C, double Olympic silver medallist/ swimmer Jazz Carlin, Luton Town’s Mick Harford, Luton’s former professional boxer Billy Schwer and the UK Invictus Games Team Captain Mark “Dot” Perkins, will join James Cracknell at the charity event.

Mel C said: “I am delighted to join a fantastic group of sports legends to raise critical funds for Age Concern Luton to improve the lives of so many older people.”

Daniel said: “To mark our birthday we wanted to have a party so what better way to do this than to support this incredible charity. We are pledging to raise at least £40,000 for Age Concern Luton and our golf day and sports themed dinner will be key to this.

“This will be an evening with a difference – with a sports star on every table, the brilliant ‘3 Minute Rockstar’ band and an auction that will include the chance to sing then and there on stage with Mel C.”

The money raised will go to Age Concern Luton to support them in helping older people improve their quality of life, receive practical help and get out and about.